Used AC Depot offers Used Air Handlers, Used Condensers, and Used Air Conditioners of high quality and high performance. They are inspected and tested by certified technicians for their safe functionality.

You can also return them if unsatisfied with their products within one month from the date of purchase. They offer Used products from the companies like Carrier, Daikin, DuroGuard, Haier, Goodman, and more. They provide exceptional customer service, and the prices are also affordable.

Why should you choose Used AC Depot?

Used AC Depot offers premium quality used products where you can afford them at a low price. They offer great durability, make you feel like they were never used, and are susceptible to all types of environments. Their exclusive support and service help you fit the AC in your home and enjoy its benefits with the family.

Products and Pricing offered by Used AC Depot

Condensers – Used AC Depot offers reliable condensers with economic units, including heat pumps, straight cool, and surplus condensers. They offer Heat Pump Condensers, Straight Cool Condensers, Geothermal Condensers, and more, and are checked for proper performance and durability by professionals. The prices of the condensers are affordable and reasonable. The prices range from $1326 to $2529.

Package Units – Used AC Depot offers high-quality AC units that are perfect for your environment and are efficient and long-lasting. They offer used economic air conditioner packaged units that are inspected and certified by professionals and are covered under a guarantee plus warranty. Here you can find the best package units that fit your needs, and the prices range from $1190 to $3490.

Compressors – Used AC Depot offers quality compressors, which is the best choice if you want to replace a faulty compressor. They offer a wide variety of air compressors like reciprocating, scroll, Variable speed, and surplus compressors and have a special unit for a unique application. The prices range from $549 to $1647.

Air Handlers – Used AC Depot offers Air Handlers that help to circulate air for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and more. They offer a large assortment of reliable used air handling units from universal to vertical air handlers and are cost-effective. The prices range from $708 to $1350

Furnaces and cased coils – Used AC Depot offers used furnaces and cased coils with comfortable temperatures all year round. The cased coils in the furnace give heat during winter and cold during summer. The prices range from $325 to $2762.

Conclusion

Used AC Depot offers used condensers, packaged units, compressors, air handlers, furnaces and coils, and more. They check for the high performance of the used products to provide high durability and are sustainable for every environment. The prices are also affordable, and they offer excellent customer service.