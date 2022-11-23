SqlBak was released in 2010. It is a service to back up databases remotely from the web and allows managing backups of hundreds of servers from a single web page.

They carefully choose what is important for their service and what does not serve them and develop features that run perfectly with a clearer user interface. They like to prioritize R and D to sales and marketing, and they prioritize good relationships with customers over profit.

Why Should You Choose SqlBak?

With the SqlBak, you can back up MS SQL\ Azure SQL\ My SQL, and Postgre SQL server databases installed on an unlimited number of remote servers. It helps in sending backups to a folder, FTP, Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive, Amazon S3, and more. It also restores SQL backups, monitors SQL server health, and sends email alerts on backup success and failure or for any service outage.

Plans And Pricing Offered By SqlBak

Free Version – The free plan can send backups to the Local/network folder, external HDD/NAS, FTP, Backblaze B2, and Yandex.Disk and more. It provides access to 1 server and two databases. You can get server-down alerts every 60 minutes and backup history for one month.

Standard Version – The standard plan can send backups to all present in the Free Version and backups to FTPS, SFTP, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and OneDrive for business. It offers Public API, server down alerts for every 10 minutes, and backup history for six months, and the price is $12 per month/server.

Professional Version – The most popular version is available for $12 for a month/server. This plan can send backups the same as the standard version, plus it can send to Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure Storage, and S3 Compatible. It offers Public API, AES Encryption, and Server Health check every 60 minutes, Extended support, White label, Server Down Alerts every 5 minutes, and backup history for 12 months.

Conclusion

SqlBak is a powerful SQL server database backup and monitoring software. It offers great features, and the prices of the plans are also affordable. Using Sqlbak, you can schedule backups, monitor your server, and restore backups using a web browser. They provide huge security, and the email notifications update the server’s performance and health. These features come at less price and provide great customer support.