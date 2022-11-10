If you want to learn a perfect backswing and feel the joy of golf every time you go out and play, then improve your game with Rotary Swing. You can improve your consistency, control, compression, and confidence while striking the ball. The instructors help you hit the ball straighter and farther and help you learn golf in no time.

They provide the best golf instructions, and completely revolutionize the way you think of golf swing. It offers Annual and Monthly membership plans that are affordable, offer great support and teach you golf with a passion.

Why Should You Choose Rotary Swing?

Rotary Swing offers the world’s first A. I powered a golf learning system built out of 30 years of research. The system recognizes your swing faults and provides customized recommendations unique to your swing. It guides you through each phase and helps you know where to work and when you are ready to move on to the next phase.

Rotary Swing Memberships And Offered Price

Free Trial – Rotary Swing offers a free trial membership for seven days and provides full access to DEAD Drill and Axiom programs that help you focus on any aspect of the game where you want to improve. They also give access to RepTracker, which helps track your progress and keeps you getting better, and the certified RST instructor answers all your questions.

Annual Membership – This is the most popular membership program offered by Rotary Swing. The price is $33/month and is billed annually. The membership includes full access to DEAD Drill and Axiom programs, where you can get to know the fundamentals and mastery. You can get help and feedback from certified instructors on your swing, and the Rep Tracker helps track your progress and helps you improve. You can get five free bonuses like free ebooks, swing reviews, and more, where you can save $290.

Monthly Membership – The Monthly Membership provides full access to DEAD Drill and Axiom programs, and you can get help and feedback from certified instructors on your swing, and the Rep Tracker helps track your progress. It offers a free swing review where you can save $50. The monthly membership plan is $47/month and is billed monthly.

Conclusion

Rotary Swing offers golf videos, Golf Instruction Articles, Golf Lesson Blogs, and more where you can learn golf and play like a pro. They will teach you all the tricks and secrets to becoming the best player and offer a free seven-day trial. You can get consistency, control, compression, and confidence in your play, and the instructors give you the best advice to improve your game. The prices of the membership plans are also affordable.