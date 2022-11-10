DnessCarkey offers WordPress plugins where you can embed and use any custom font in your website, and it offers a simple and easy interface to upload and manage fonts. You can add real-time instant javascript validation to your gravity forms and support additional validation rules, custom code, and validation error theme.

It detects all mobile browsers and loads the mobile themes as per settings. They offer exceptional support, and the plans’ prices are affordable.

Why Should You Choose Dnesscarkey?

DnessCarkey offers WordPress plugins that are simple and offer an easy interface to upload and manage fonts, and it supports all browsers and mobile devices. It offers the best features like East font upload, Supports Page Builder and all themes, Quick font loading, Upload font size up to 25 MB, Lifetime License and easy refund, and more. They provide robust customer support, and the prices are also affordable.

Plans And Pricing Offered By Dnesscarkey

Use Any Font API Key – DnessCarkey offers to Use Any Font API Key Plan where you can choose your plan as it is divided into three plans: Personal, Business and Corporate. In Personal Plan, the price is $9.99, and you can get access to one site and get lifetime validity with premium support. In the business plan, you can access ten sites, and the price is $29.99 and has a 30-day refund policy. In Corporate Plan, access is given to unlimited sites and offers multiple font uploads for $49.99.

JQuery Validation for Contact form 7 pro – DnessCarkey offers JQuery Validation for Contact form 7 Pro Plan, which is offered in three plans Personal, Business, and Corporate. All licenses are lifetime licenses, and there are no recurring yearly payments. The prices are like for Personal Plan, the price is $19.99, and you can get access to one site. For Business Plan, the price is $49.99, and you can get access to five sites; for Corporate Plan, the price is $99.99, and you get unlimited sites.

Any Mobile Theme Switcher Pro – DnessCarkey offers Any Mobile Theme Switcher Pro Plan, and in this, all the licenses have lifetime validity with no recurring payment. It is divided into three plans they are Personal, Business and Corporate. The Personal Plan costs $10 and gets access to one site, the Business Plan costs $30 and access to five sites, and the Corporate Plan costs $50 and gets access to unlimited sites.

Conclusion

DnessCarkey offers WordPress plugins where you can purchase plans and access as many sites as you want with Personal, Business, and Corporate Plans. All the plans offer lifetime license validity with no recurring fees, and you can get a refund within 30 days if you are unsatisfied with the plans. They offer great customer support, and the prices of the plans are affordable and reasonable.