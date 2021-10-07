Finding your shoe lace at the last minute is an everyday game as it gets misplaced easily. Most of us ditch our shoes once the lace gets misplaced, and it is tough to replace the suitable ones.

Lace Lab is a store where you can shop for the highest quality shoe lace in different colors and designs. When you want to make a style statement with sneakers then add the metal aglets that are offered by the store.

Why choose Lace Lab?

When you want to choose the replacement lace for your shoes of any brand, you may visit Lace Lab. Innovation is the heart of this company as you can find varieties like glow in the dark, plain and perfect textured lace. Beyond everything, the quality standards are pleasing, says the Lace Lab reviews.

Products of Lace Lab

The lace styles are variable too and you will see them all in Lace Lab. They sell rope lace, trendy flat lace, leather lace and many more styles are sold in the store. Accessories like Aglets, Lace Locks, Apparel, and stickers that fit perfectly with your laces. Benefit from the multicolour laces that match perfectly with whatever sneaker you wish to wear.

Pricing at LaceLab

The price ranges from $4 and over, leather lace costs around $16 and so on. You must check the size from the options before placing your order. Metal aglets are available in multiple shades at a price of $5. The orders that are worth $20 and above are delivered without shipping charges.

Final Words

Lace Lab is an absolute place to pick the best quality and voguish shoe lace and added accessories like aglets and stickers. Every time you lose a pair of lace, you search for it on Lace Lab rather than simply excluding your shoes from the collection. Aglets are easy to install without any need of anchor screws.