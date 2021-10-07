We all are stuck at home during the pandemic and have limited access to classes, but the requirements remain the same. If you want to learn Jiu-Jitsu at home with clear instructions and techniques, then you are covered with Digitsu.

Click Here To Visit Digitsu

Explore Digistu to find some solo drills that you can independently practice in your space at any time. You have the inspirational free technique videos posted by Lucas, Bernado Faria, and other professionals. Pay attention to the On-Demand Digitsu for exclusive classes that give you instructions and tricks to build your skills. It is a platform where you can also post your videos that become teaching for subscribers and followers of Digitsu.

Why Choose Digitsu?

If you want to learn martial arts online and need clear guidance from masters, then choose Digitsu. There are several On Demand videos, techniques offered for free and priced DVDs. Digitsu is a one-stop to learn this modern martial art at all levels. Let your passion for the valuable skill continue with Digitsu.

Pricing and Products of Digitsu

You can get classes on Jiu-Jitsu from the masters and experts of the skill. On-Demand is offering the videos from Dave Camarillo, who is an armbar specialist in the battles of Jiu-Jitsu history. And if you want to master solid attacking skills, then go with Professor Bruno Frazattos lessons; another instructional is from Kristina Baarlaan that shows the tricks to break down the back attack from an opponent. This way, there are several options from which you can pick the desired skill or trick and start off with your classes. The DVDs from legendary Jiu-Jitsu professionals are priced between $49 to $70 and above.

Conclusion

Digitsu is to encourage the will and power of youngsters who want to master the art of jiu-jitsu. You can start with simple techniques and train yourself for the harder performance with the right instructions from the professional personalities through their videos.