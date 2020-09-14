Evenprime Review | Best Korean Skincare kits for Both Men & Women

We always heard ads claiming noticeable changes in 10 days or so, but do these work? Might be this claim proves true but don’t you all believe in repairing skin from the inner layer. However, rejuvenating or repairing skin from within, this process takes an ample amount of time. And one of the brands offering the same sense of skin treatment with their daily nourishing cream and skin sets is EVENPRIME. Down below, we have posted our thoughts in the form of a complete Evenprime Review.

Why Choose Evenprime?

EVENPRIME is a modern and advanced personal care brand based in Santa Monica, California. The brand claims that it works with Korea’s leading chemists as Korea is the global epicenter of skincare innovation. The brand introduced a high-quality line of affordable products designed for men and women of all skin types.

Evenprime products are gentle and developed with dermatologist-approved formulas composed of carefully picked, vegan ingredients, delivering immediate relief, feel-good textures, and lasting results. EVENPRIME is a natural, nontoxic chemical and the next generation of skincare. All its skincare products promise immediate results through easy-to-use formulas. Its products combine the best K-Beauty ingredients to enhance the skin – ingredients like Centella Asiatica, Galactomyces Ferment Filtrate, and Niacinamide.

EVENPRIME’s Skincare Set contains the 3 core essentials such as Gel Cleanser, Daily Moisturizer, and Soothing Face Mist, which every skincare routine needs; let’s see all here.

Products at Evenprime

EVENPRIME’s Skincare products are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin that helps minimize pores, soothe redness and prime skin for the whole. So let’s talk more in-depth about every product.

Cleanser

EVENPRIME has a low-pH facial cleanser, which is perfect for every skin type. Its gentle face wash potentially removes grime and oil along with protecting the skin’s natural moisture barrier. The cleanser is a mild coconut-derived agent combined with superior hydrating ingredients (like Hyaluronic Acid, Pro-Vitamin B5, and mineral-rich Deep Sea Water) to refine skin texture and tone for a smooth, healthy-looking complexion.

The cleanser is loaded with Delicate Yuzu citrus scent and gives an earthy grapefruit aroma. It comes in at 80 mL / 2.7 fl.oz. travel-friendly pack.

Moisturizer

EVENPRIME’s ultralight hydrating cream is a complete daily moisturizing cream that controls the extra oil alongside maintaining the flawless glow and shine, strengthening the skin barrier by fighting the premature signs of aging. It is formulated with effective skin-benefiting ingredients such as Centella Asiatica (Cica), which soothes irritation and redness. Niacinamide and Galactomyces improve the appearance of large pores and reduce blemishes. On the other hand, Madecassoside and Licorice Root derived antioxidants from fighting environmental stress and free radical damage. The moisturizer is non-greasy, lightweight, and fragrance-free- perfect for regular use all day long protection.

Complete Skincare Kit

EVENPRIME’s powerful K-beauty essential is a complete skincare kit comprising face mist, daily moisturizers, and gel cleanser. Its award-winning cleanser dissolves the grime and oil from the skin to breath and cleans the skin. Its face mist re-balances and calms the stressed skin, improving the appearance of large pores. Lastly, its daily moisturizers hydrate the skin by mitigating redness and shine and are Scientifically formulated to give better results by Korea’s top chemists. All its products are dermatologist tested and approved.

Barrier Serum

EVENPRIME’s skin-renewing serum is its first production of face serum formulated explicitly for skin barrier protection and recovery against modern environmental aggressors like UV exposure, air pollution, and blue light. This antioxidant-rich blend of Centella Asiatica, Artemisia, and Neem is potent in neutralizing free radicals. It is developed with mixing 5 types of Hyaluronic Acid combined with Ceramide NP offering deep, lasting hydration while our Peptide Complex improves the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Its serum is fragrance-free and works with all skin types – including sensitive skin.

Pricing of Evenprime Products

EVENPRIME has insider access to its technology, enabling them to offer everyone a reasonable-pricing structure with practical solutions, keeping you stay fresh and presentable without the need for complicated routines.

Conclusion

EVENPRIME’s products are suitable for all skin types. The brand is most famous for its groundbreaking ingredients, scientific advancements, and smart packaging. EVENPRIME is derived from the Korean skincare industry, as it is widely considered a decade ahead of the Western skincare market.

All its products are acceptable for all skin types, including oily skin, sensitive skin, and acne-prone skin. EVENPRIME uses a simple formula, which contains only vegan, clean ingredients. It can also be used for any gender, race, or celestial being.