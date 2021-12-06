Social Warfare enables users to share media on social platforms in a much faster and easier manner. With the help of these tools, you can add quick and attractive social media sharing buttons to your website and make it highly creative and appealing for users and visitors.

Warfare Plugins is one such website that enables social media warfare most efficiently and effectively possible. This site offers tons of customization options in terms of colors, images, and more.

Products Of Warfare Plugins

These plugins are made to help people involved in content creation, blogging, and social marketplaces perform well and be successful at what they do.

Social Warfare – This is the best sharing social WordPress plugin for users and has been built by the best developers from all across to perform well. These plugins are extremely quick and fast, and they can fit any screen or resolution and adapt as the situation demands. With this, you can get buttons for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Linkedin, Stumble Upon.

Social Warfare Pro – You can get added buttons for media sharing such as Whatsapp, Tumblr, Reddit, Pocket, and various others, and you can even pin the images to make your content more attractive. Moreover, it offers great customization options.

Social Warfare Affiliate WP – This helps in managing and handling the entire affiliate program. The affiliates can share all pages using the Social Warfare buttons, which will immediately get converted into an affiliate link for them.

Features Of Warfare Plugins

Appealing – The website offers some of the best social media sharing buttons available in the market today. These come with a profound and consistent aesthetic and look quite customer-friendly as well.

Quick And Fast Speed – Having these social media buttons on your website enables the fastest processing time. These buttons load up super quickly and cannot be the reason for your site to slow down.

Easily Customizable – Warfare Plugins offers buttons that can be easily matched with your website’s patterns and aesthetic. You can choose from over 5000 combinations to make your websites highly coercive.

Extremely Responsive – Irrespective of the screen that you use to view the website, the buttons provided are a great fit in terms of their looks and feel.

Safe And Legit – The plugins come with Frame Buster and help prevent any discrepancy making it completely safe. People cannot add their plugins on top of the existing ones.

Different Sharing Options

Warfare Plugins feature different sharing options on platforms like Reddit, Tumblr, Whatsapp, Buffer, Flipboard, Email, Pocket, Hacker News, Yummly, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Stumble Upon, and Pinterest.

Pricing

The company offers various licensing options. If you are using them on a single website, it costs $29. You can purchase the license for up to 5 or 10 sites, and it will cost $89 and $139, respectively. If you want to go for the unlimited plan, it will cost $349, wherein you can use the plugins on unlimited websites as per your needs and specifications.

Final Verdict

Warfare Plugins come with a variety of features that make social sharing easier and faster. These icons and buttons come with super fast movement and offer tons of control and customization options. Not only does it help with customization of the content, but it also works well in tandem with Pinterest and is something that social media marketers and bloggers use.