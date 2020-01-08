Vapor Boss Review | Best Air Factory E-liquids & Quality Vapes

If you are looking for the premium vaping devices then, read the latest Vapor Boss review. Vapor Boss is an online store which sells e-liquid, ejuice, vapes, E-cigs, 18650 batteries and vape chargers. This is a company which provides best services across for its customers across the globe.

Click Here To Visit Vapor Boss

At Vapor boss, you can shop for the different brands like reds ejuice, naked 100 ejuice, pachamama ejuice, blbk ejuice, vgod including jam monster. Their company products have featured on vapetasia, cloud nurdz, naked, reds apple e-juice, air factory eliquid, Cand king, Jam monster, cuttwood, dinner lady and BLVK unicorn.

Why Vape Boss?

Vape Boss follows strict policy. If you’re having any sort of problem or issues, they will quickly respond back. Their main mission is to make their customers happy by offering the top-notch product and services at most reasonable prices. After placing the order, it takes two days after being shipped. They will send a tracking number so that you can effortlessly track the shipment. All orders will be in discreet packaging. Vapor Boss is offering worldwide shipping too.

Products of Vape Boss

CBD Everlasting Oil

CBD Coffee

Ejuice

Coils

Salt Ejuice

Tanks

CBD Everlasting Oil

CBD is an everlasting oil that is loaded with high grade natural organic CBD. All products are manufactured in a clean lab facility environment. Individuals can use CBD oil for pains and anxiety. They can even reduce pains, anxiety, ache, cancer and depression. All these CBD oils are available in 300, 500, 1000 and 1500mg.

Ejuice

Ejuices are available in different brands like air factory, aqua, BLVK unicorn, candy king, cloud nurdz, cuttwood, dinner lady, jam monster, lemon twist, naked 100, red and vapetasia. For all air factory e-liquids, You need to pay $12.95 USD.

Coils

All coils come with 3 or 5 packs tank coils. At Vapor Boss, you can shop for tobeco super tank coils, freemax mesh pro coils, V8 baby mesh coil, lost orion dna pod replacement, v12 prince mesh coils, geek vape super mesh coils, horizontech falcon coils, v12 prince dual mesh coils, Mi pod replacement pods and Uwell valyrian replacements coils . These tobecoo super tank coils are 100% authentic coils. You need to pay $7.50 for rolo badge pod replacement.

Salt Ejuice

All salt ejuice consists of different types of salt nic. The individuals can find cloud nurdz peach blue razz salt nic, cloud nurdz strawberry lemon slat nic, brain freeze salt naked 100, red salt nic, cloudnurdz watermelon apple salt nic, Vgod salt ejuice, cloud nurdz kiwi melon salt nic, lava flow salt naked, aqua salts, cloud nursz grape apple salt nic, Canday king on salt strawberry watermelon bubblegum and many more.

Tanks

The horizon falcon king tank has a capacity of 6mls of juice. It features with a mesh coil which increases the lifespan of the falcon king tank. You need to pay $24.99 for horizon falcon king tank.

Pricing of Vaporboss Products

Vapor Boss sells premium E-liquids, Vapes, E-juice and Salt Nic. You have to pay $11.99 for BLVK unicorn of 60ml, $9.99 for V8 baby mesh coil, $10.49 for cloud nurdz grape strawberry salt nic, $10.80 for candy king on salt batch and $24.99 for falcon king tank sub-ohm.