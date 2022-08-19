Scent Split is a new way to sample and discover new fragrances. It’s perfect for those who want to find their perfect scent or love trying new things. This brand allows you to choose from a wide range of designer and niche fragrances, with each bottle containing enough fragrance for multiple uses.

You can also create your custom scent by combining different fragrance notes. Whether you’re looking for a new everyday scent or something special for a night out, Scent Split has something for everyone.

Why Choose Scent Splits?

There are many reasons to choose Scent Splits over other fragrance companies. Here are just a few:

-It uses only the highest quality ingredients in our products

-Their scents are luxurious and complex yet still affordable

-It offers a wide variety of scent profiles to choose from

-The company is highly transparent and ethical, from its sustainable sourcing practices to their charitable donations

Moreover, you can shop the fragrances from various brands such as 10 Corso Como, 13th Floor Fragrance Company, A Lab on Fire, Agonist, Carener Barcelona, and more. Plus, you can also buy the testers, which are available for sale at a discounted price. This brand also offers VIP status to dedicated customers and offers them many discounts and special offers.

Some of the Top Picks at Scent Split

Scent Split is the best place to buy your fragrance because of its commitment to quality and its wide range of top-notch products. Here are some of the favorite picks:

1. Top Picks for Spring

There are many featured fragrances that you can shop by gender or by concentration. For spring, some of the top picks include Pegasus, Honour man, still life, Ormonde Man, Aoud Lemon Mint, Uden, etc., and the price of their sample sizes starts from $3.99.

2. Top Compliment Getters

These are the fragrances that have received the most compliments from others. The top-rated and most complimented fragrances include: Jazz club, Santal 33, Musc Ravageur, Invasion Barbare, and they start from $3.99 USD.

3. Best Sellers

The best-selling fragrances at Scent Split are Aventus, Tobacco Vanille, oud Wood, Rehab, and more. You can shop for them by gender or concentration, and the price of their sample sizes starts from $3.99

Final Words

Split scent has a wide variety of top-quality fragrances at an affordable price. You can buy testers that are available for sale at a discounted price and they also offer VIP status to dedicated customers. The brand also offers free worldwide shipping on orders over $150 and free domestic shipping on orders over $75. Shop and explore the favorite picks for spring, the top-rated and most complimented fragrances, and the best sellers.