Bacteria can be in any place and can transmit easily into the human body. A large number of bacteria and dust can easily remain on mobile phones. PhoneSoap is an online platform that provides disinfectant solutions for mobile phones.

PhoneSoap provides a high-quality phone sanitizing machine that helps to kill bacteria and other harmful germs. It is the one-stop solution to disinfect larger devices like tablets, remotes, game controllers, and more. This disinfectant tool is very effective for several deadly viruses. More details about the sanitizer and its pricing will be available in this article.

Why choose PhoneSoap?

If you choose PhoneSoap over other mobile phone sanitization service providers, then one of the reasons is that it has highly advanced technology disinfectant tools. All the products are made from premium quality material and equipped with powerful UV light bulbs to safely disinfect the phone in less than ten minutes.

Products at PhoneSoap

PhoneSoap provides a huge variety of advanced and latest mobile and other device sanitizing solutions

PhoneSoap 3

PhoneSoap 3 is the unique UV phone sanitizer and charger to kill bacteria and viruses that thrive on the phone. It has amplified audio to hear alarms and notifications and easily fits all smartphones, keys, wallets, and more.

PhoneSoap Pro

PhoneSoap Pro is the ideal solution for mobile phone sanitization. It has a larger disinfection bay for large phones and thick accessories to fit easily. This device also allows users to easily switch between automatic or manual sanitizing modes.

PhoneSoap Go

PhoneSoap Go is a completely portable phone sanitizing device. It is a battery UV sanitizer that can be easily charged on trains, planes, and many other places. This disinfectant provides 45 microbe-zapping cycles on one charge.

PhoneSoap Wireless

PhoneSoap Wireless is the wireless charging UV sanitizer that eliminates the use of a charger. It kills 99.9% of germs using UV light and is equipped with a wireless charge using a built-in Qi charger.

Pricing at PhoneSoap

PhoneSoap provides a huge variety of mobile and other devices sanitizing solutions at affordable and discounted prices. PhoneSoap Wireless charging UV sanitizer is available at $99.95. PhoneSoap 3 UV-C small gear sanitizer is available at just $79.95

PhoneSoap Pro faster UV-C sanitizer is available at $119.95. HomeSoap big sanitizer gear is available at just $199.95. AirSoap energy-efficient UV sanitizer is at $399.99, and PhoneSoap Go is available at $99.95.

Conclusion

PhoneSoap is an online mobile sanitizer tool provider with a huge variety of disinfectants available at reasonable prices. It has a wide collection of sanitizing solutions for mobile phones, tablets, and other devices. All the devices are highly advanced and use UV light to disinfect. This store also has certified lightning cables, mounts, and stands.