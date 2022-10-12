Instead of looking here and there for multiple hosting servers, have an eye on MonoVM. We can say that it is a home of hosting servers services that offer domain registration, website hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and more. It is one of the fastest-growing online platforms. It started in 2012, and the three brothers dreamed about globalizing the platform and attracting clients from all over the world. The platform reached the 1000 customers mark within just 4 months.

Why Choose MonoVM, Instead Of Other Platforms?

The platform offers multiple services equipped with premium features. The platform’s growth is skyrocketed from the day it started. If we dive into the stats, it initially dealt with only 2 server locations for one thousand clients. But now, it has 40 server locations worldwide, and more than 60,000 clients have entrusted the platform to run their sites smoothly.

It has a team of 20 IT professionals and experts who are well experienced and have maintained 99.99% uptime steadily for the past 4 years. The platform believes in values like flexibility, unity worldwide, constant improvements, and honest reviews & communications.

Services And Features Of MonoVM

Dedicated Servers

The dedicated servers offer strict security, compliance, and privacy that make every single-extent hosting environmental ideal for I/O intensive along with mission-critical applications. It has advanced features like redundant power, network, and security systems at lower prices. The dedicated server also provides industry-leading hardware options, ultrafast fast reboots, data protection & reliability, unmetered bandwidth, and state-of-the-art global networks.

The platform had divided dedicated server services into two options: Eco Servers and other High-end servers. The pricing of the ECO servers ranges from $93 to $195. The pricing of the High-end servers ranges from $288 to $1141. The plans are available in monthly and quarterly periods of time.

VPS Hosting

Virtual Private Servers are virtual machines offered to users for installing software, hosting files, running applications, and much more. The hosting services are based on VMware ESXi hypervisors hosted on first-class hardware, and this hardware is capable of running multiple virtual machines. It offers high-quality services to the users and manages to keep 99.99% uptime with a team of IT experts. It offers Windows VPS, Linux VPS, RDP servers, and SSD VPS. The pricing of these services starts from $16.99, $5.99, $19.99, and $19.99 per month.

Domain Registration

The domains offered by the platform are very convenient as per the user’s requirements. Users can get the domain names as per their client’s or customers’ locations. If users are interested in buying the domain in bulk, they can save some money in their pocket by using the offers by platform. The auto-renewal feature is also available, and instead of typing any IP address, users can type the assigned and easy-to-remember character strings called domain.

Users can access competitive prices, identity protection, theft protection, free DNS management, free webmail, and more. The available domain registrations are .com, .net, .org, .online, .site, and .store. The pricing of this domain are $12.46, $14.69, $15.86, $41.99, $41.99, $35.49, and $65.61 respectively.

Web Hosting

The platform offers two web-hosting services: Linux web hosting and WordPress-powered web hosting. The top-tier hardware, from intel to super micro lets the users provide uninterrupted services to their clients. The features available are unlimited data transfer, a free SSL certificate, free business emails, and more.

It has three plans and they are Linux web hosting, WordPress web hosting, and Linux Reseller Hosting. The prices of these plans start from $6.99, $9.99, and $19.99 per month, respectively.

Deals & Discounts On Services Of MonoVM

Free Hosting Package

The platform is offering 24 hours free hosting services for every plan on the site. Users can make use of these premium services and can decide whether to purchase the plan or not. It also offers a 30% discount code HOSTING-30 to avail of a discount on the plans while purchasing.

Conclusion Of MonoVM

MonoVM is one of the premium web-hosting service providers. Advanced technology and security help users to complete their tasks and requirements. Even though the services are premium quality, the plans of the platform are affordable. The platform likes its customer even more, so it is offering free days services and a 30% discount on the plans too.