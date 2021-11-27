MilesWeb is a dynamic web hosting company founded in 2012 by Deepak Kori, Chetan Mahale & Chinmay Dingore, to deliver quality services round the clock at affordable prices. Banking upon extensive experiences and knowledge, the web hosting company is set to rule its segment’s dynamic tech revolution.

The company was founded due to a vacuum in modern businesses’ fast, reliable, and cost-effective web hosting services. Tapping the needs, Miles Web came into existence and the company started providing complete plans to suit businesses needs.

Why is Miles Web famous?

Miles Web is an advanced and comprehensive web hosting service provider that includes an array of services in its portfolio. The main services may consist of;

24/7 technical assistance

The dedicated team of Miles Web extends 24/7 technical assistance. Queries will be answered through email or live chat, whichever is suitable for customers. FAQs and knowledge base sections can be accessed to know more about the services of the company.

Reliability and Transparency

The company offers a state-of-art infrastructure that focuses high on reliability and security. They provide best-in-class data centers and powerful services for customized needs.

The company offers a money-back guarantee of 30 days if customers aren’t happy with the services. There are absolutely no hidden charges.

Performance Built SSD Storage

Hosting plans come inclusive of the latest Xeon processors with SSD storage and hardware RAID 10 that imparts high performance and faster page loading speed.

Products Available at Miles Web

Miles Web assists all its customers in enjoying high-quality and unperturbed services without charging anything extra. The in-house support team ensures customers get the best value on their investments. The company offers everything to build an amazing website online, from domain registration, web hosting, website building, etc. They offer shared hosting to scalable cloud servers to stay ahead of their competitors. They also provide several tools and features to host packages to make successful websites. Some among their hosting solutions include

Reseller Hosting

This solution is ideal for agencies and developers, it comes with a fully automated billing platform WMCS. You can choose the convenient plan from the 4-tier pricing structure.

VPS Hosting

Cloud-based VPS servers come with enterprise-grade hardware powered with SSD technology. You can migrate thousands of websites without any downtime. Plenty of features including security optimization, spam protection, VPS migration and more can help you power your website.

WordPress Hosting

With this solution, you can build lightning-fast websites with unlimited bandwidth. Each plan comes with email accounts and tier-3, tier-4 data centers offer you optimum uptime.The Final Verdict

MilesWeb is one of the leading companies offering excellent web hosting services to customers. They offer customized and crafted web hosting solutions to help online businesses attain new heights of success. So, why wait? Get your benefits online.