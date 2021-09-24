Do you want access to a path of health and fitness training? Then looking for a well-reputed source is important as it covers all the required dimensions with the right information. Here is IDEA Health and Fitness Association to take your aim forward.

IDEA was founded by Kathie Davis and Peter Davis, who are still serving the company in the positions of Director and CEO. Their very first objective is to facilitate ultimate fitness education to their followers to become professionals.IDEA Fitness Association educates its members on fitness and healthy living practices. You can join the useful conferences or watch videos and read articles subscribing to the membership.

Why Choose Idea Health and Fitness Association?

The Idea Health and Fitness Association is to learn and inspire. It offers intellectual conferences and insurance policies. Another great opportunity for the members of Idea is Fitness Connect. It is a vast fitness directory that brings 16 million consumers to 275000 fitness professionals under one roof. This means you are always easily approachable to qualified sources for your progress in health and fitness.

Products and Services

IDEA reached the highest standards of the industry over 38 years. It is an established source that provides practical fitness education through conferences and events. Become an expert of fitness following the newest programs, trends and crucial research.

Another best product that you must try at Idea Health Fitness Association is insurance. It offers insurance for the unique needs of the customers while the rates are competitive in the industry.

IDEA Pricing

An exciting new product is launched by IDEA fit. The new launch is released to reach the needs of fitness professionals and even business owners. It is now offering the membership with betterment, including business resources, at an affordable cost of $199. Being a member of IDEA, you can have access to unlimited cecs and courses. People can utilize the Golden standard education to develop their careers as fitness professionals.

IDEA is an array of approximately 22,000 members who are fitness professionals, personal fitness trainers and group fitness instructors. There are professionals who focus on body, mind spirit, health club facility owners, fitness directors and many more. The members who are engaged with IDEA are across 80 countries, but most of them are practising their skills in North America.

Conclusion

IDEA is the world’s best health and fitness educator. It turns the fitness aspirants into professionals with practical information. If you want to grow as a trainer or professional in any of these aspects- health and fitness then IDEA association is the prior choice.