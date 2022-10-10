The usage of Proxy and VPNs has grown immensely recently. There might be multiple reasons for using proxies and VPNs. But which proxy or VPN provider is reliable and trustworthy? Choosing one from the multiple options has always been a daunting task for users. It would be best for you to have a look at High Proxies to find a reliable proxy and VPN services.

High Proxies offers you multiple cities and subnet choices to choose from. Users can use the services flawlessly without worrying about getting blocked or banned. Users can access the content on websites restricted to their geographical location. The platform came into the market in 2015 and has been expanding. It provides proxies for google, Amazon, Instagram, PayPal, and many other platforms.

What Makes High Proxies Interesting Proxy Services Compared To Others?

Along with the proxy, High Proxies also offer VPN services to the users. Users can find private and shared VPN services in the section of VPNs. It offers proxy services like social media proxies, private proxies, classified ad proxies, shared proxies, and shopping proxies. All these proxies help access the data or content users are looking for. It is one of the finest choices for IP diversification as it has 33 data centers, and 17 out of them are in the United States.

All the proxies offered by the platform support IKWv2 and LT2TP/IPSEC protocols, which makes them secure, reliable, and anonymous. The VPNs support military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, which all professionals trust. Users can get dedicated proxies, which will not be shared with anyone else. Many more things make High Proxies unique from all other proxy service providers.

High Proxies – Proxy Services & Plans

Social Media Proxies

Social media proxies are one of the premium proxy services offered by the platform. The platform ensures to offer safe and secure private proxies that users can rely on them. There are multiple cities and multiple subnets. The count of proxies per month decides the pricing.

For a single proxy – $3.20 per month

For five proxies – $15 per month

For ten proxies – $28 per month

For 25 proxies – $70 per month

For 50 proxies – $135 per month

For 100 proxies – $260 per month

Private Proxies

These private proxies provide premium anonymity to the users. Every user can get dedicated proxies that are not shared with anyone else. In the private proxies, users get multiple city locations, subnets, monthly randomization, and more. The pricing of the private proxies is,

For a single proxy – $2.30 per month

For five proxies – $11.50 per month

For ten proxies – $22 per month

For 20 proxies – $42 per month

For 50 proxies – $85 per month

For 100 proxies – $168 per month

For 200 proxies – $329 per month

For 500 proxies – $745 per month

For 1000 proxies – $1400 per month

Classified AD Proxies

These proxies are specially designed for classified ad proxy sites. Users can avail of these proxy services at very lower prices. The pricing of these proxies is,

For a single proxy – $2.95 per month

For five proxies – $14.50 per month

For ten proxies – $28 per month

For 25 proxies – $68 per month

For 50 proxies – $125 per month

For 100 proxies – $245 per month

Shared Proxies

The platform offers shared proxies for particular locations for now. The locations are Buffalo, Dallas, and Los Angeles. These proxies will be used by other users worldwide along with you. The pricing of the proxies are,

For ten proxies – $10.90 per month

For 50 proxies – $48.00 per month

For 100 proxies – $213 per month

For 500 proxies – $400 per month

For 1000 proxies – $700 per month

For 2000 proxies – $1280 per month

Shopping Proxies

There are four different plans available in shopping proxies. They are,

For five proxies – $18 per month

For ten proxies – $35 per month

For 25 proxies – $82.50 per month

For 50 proxies – $150 per month

High Proxies – VPN Services & Plans

The platform offers private and shared VPN services. These VPN services protect the users from various dangers that every user encounters online. The platform encrypts all the data. The pricing of the VPN services are

For Private VPN – $5 per month

For Shared VPN – $2.50 per month

The High proxies also offer data centers to all users to enhance the speed and performance of businesses daily operations.

Conclusion

High Proxies is a platform that offers premium Proxy and VPN services to users. Users can hide their location and browse the internet with new ip addresses and locations. These services help the users to access all the restricted content in geographical locations. User privacy and protection are guaranteed and provide the highest anonymity to users.