These days, faux paintings are in great demand because of their finish on the surface. Right from floor to artwork, you can make use of faux painting anywhere. Whether it’s a contractor or an artist, many people are learning the new faux painting techniques. Faux Masters Studio is a reliable entity engrossed in offering faux finish training, classes, and faux painting supplies. People can book any class as per their schedule for learning the techniques of faux painting. Let’s learn more about the company through this Faux Masters Studio review.

Why choose Faux Masters Studio?

Faux Masters Studio is the place where you can learn faux painting and all the painting supplies you want. Some of the pointers that differentiate this company from others are-

One of the objectives of this company is to help artists, hobbyists, contractors, and professional painters to become an expert in their field. In this painting class, the people are taught about the right technique crucial to achieving professionalism in faux painting.

There’s a team of professionals who provide the painting classes with complete dedication to Orange County and Greater Los Angeles people. They have been serving the customers for many decades. Over these periods, Faux Masters Studio has trained various people with classic and latest style faux finish techniques to grow their business.

Since its inception, the studio has been using the same high-quality products and painting supplies to stay up-to-date. They provide training to the students of different skill sets, including artists, professionals, beginners, and painters.

With this painting training, you’ll surely get mastery of all aspects of faux painting and its finishing techniques. There’s a hassle-free return of the supplies if not used.

Products available at Faux Masters Studio

Faux Masters Studio is the best way to learn all the techniques and skills of faux painting through its training classes. You can book classes as per your schedule. Apart from classes, artists can buy all the essential painting items and supplies from fair pricing. You’ll get to learn about color theory, downtown loft series, furniture finishing, and advanced surfaces with RS series in the classes.

Supplies include brushes, sample boards, books, tools, waxes, and so on. In addition to this, you can also find faux effect products such as additive, base coat, glazes, RS series, stains, thinners, and many other related items.

Pricing

Most of the classes at Faux Masters Studio can be enrolled at $325.00 – $695.00. Depending on the class modules, the pricing of each workshop is priced reasonably. Apart from this, painting supplies are also available at low rates.

Conclusion

Faux Masters Studio helps hobbyists, beginner painters, and professionals to learn faux finish painting styles. You can access the workshops and training classes by paying reasonable charges. We hope this Faux Masters Studio review is useful for you.