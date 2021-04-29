In the world of cryptocurrency, several users are coming and going into the market. However, people are coming across plenty of issues, such as tax managing and paying. Therefore, you need software to make your crypto tax reporting easy like never before. In that case, you must use the CryptoTrader website to fulfill all your requirements in the cryptocurrency market.

CryptoTrader is cryptocurrency software that can help you to resolve all your issues.

It offers excellent products such as TurboTax Integration, Tax Reports, Tax Professional Suite, Tax Loss Harvesting, and many others. Apart from products, it has plenty of resources like a blog, calculator, and top-class help center. So, check out all the products and learn more about cryptocurrency tax solutions.

Why Choose CryptoTrader?

CryptoTrader is one of the brands that eliminate all your managing and calculating your bitcoin and cryptocurrency taxes. It’s not an easy job to calculate your bitcoin taxes these days. Therefore, this brand can help you go better with numbers and help you to resolve the tax issue without spending too much time. Plus, it gives you a free report preview, which you can look at and know more about the taxes related to bitcoins and cryptocurrency.

At this point, CryptoTrader is leading the cryptocurrency market from the front. And, not other brands are close to this brand when it comes to services, offer, help center, pricing, and additional features. And, it has an international tax reporting feature where you can generate crypto gains and losses and create a brand new report in any selected currency. All these additional configurations are only available at CryptoTrader.

Products of CryptoTrader

CryptoTrader has various products to offer, such as tax reports, TurboTax Integration, Tax Professional Suite, Tax Loss Harvesting, and TaxAct Integration. All these products are quite useful to manage crypto clients, automate entire processes, auto-generate tax reports, and more.

Features of CryptoTrader

You get many configurations while using CryptoTrader, such as easily importing data, calculating tax, download tax forms, free report preview, international center, and more. So, let’s get a close look at the features of in-depth knowledge.

Easily Import Data

CryptoTrader integrates with all types of cryptocurrency platforms, making your job a lot easier to import data and transactions. It doesn’t matter whether you are mining, earning, trading, or staking, as you can calculate your taxes in less time without any complications.

Download Tax Form

At CryptoTrader, you can download the tax forms and then send them to accountants. Besides, you can import the tax form into filling software and pay the tax without any problem.

Trusted TurboTax Partner

CryptoTrader is partnered with some of the largest tax platforms, making it easy for you to know more about gains and losses with a proper tax return. Hence, visit the CryptoTrader brand.

Conclusion

CryptoTrader is a cryptocurrency and bitcoin tax software that can help you to manage your tax process appropriately. It offers plenty of products to assist you in multiple ways to come up with cryptocurrency tax processes. Apart from the products, you get high-quality customer support. Hence, it would help if you always preferred CryptoTrader.