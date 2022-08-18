CoinTracking is a comprehensive cryptocurrency portfolio tracker that provides real-time reports on profit and loss, the value of your coins, reports for taxes, realized and unrealized gains, and much more. With the prices for 21,033 coins and assets, you’ll always have a complete insight. It has over 1,201 000 active users and provided coin trends for 21 033 coins to date.

Click Here To Visit CoinTracking

CoinTracking is the go-to choice for crypto investors of all levels of experience. So, if you’re looking for a platform that can help you stay on top of your game, CoinTracking is definitely worth checking out.

Why Choose CoinTracking?

CoinTracking is the first and most established cryptocurrency portfolio tracker in existence, with millions of users worldwide. It is the most comprehensive and trusted platform for tracking your cryptocurrency portfolio. This platform offers various tutorials with all the functions and features of the site, so you can get started and tracking your portfolio in no time.

Some of the CoinTracking services that Ease Your Trading Experience

CoinTracking offers a wide range of features that make it the most comprehensive and trusted platform for tracking your cryptocurrency portfolio. These features include:

1. Personal Analysis

Get a complete overview of your cryptocurrency portfolio, including profit and loss, realized and unrealized gains, reports for taxes, and more with 25 customizable crypto report.

2. Coin Charts and Trends

Stay up-to-date with the latest coin prices and trends with CoinTracking’s 21,033 supported coins and assets. You can also get professional help from crypto tax advisors and crypto tax laws for 100+ countries.

3. Security and Encryption

All your data is stored locally on your device and encrypted with AES-256 encryption. CoinTracking never stores your API keys or passwords.

4. Pubic portfolio

Share your public portfolio with others, or use it as a resume to showcase your crypto investment experience. CoinTracking is integrated with all major exchanges, so you can automatically import all your trade data. You can also connect your wallets and addresses to see all your transactions in one place.

Final Words

CoinTracking is the best way to keep track of your cryptocurrency investments. The reports it generates are essential for keeping tabs on your portfolio and making informed decisions about when to buy or sell. The CoinTracking app is constantly being updated with new features, so you can be sure that you’re always getting the most accurate information possible. Whether you’re a casual investor or a seasoned pro, CoinTracking is a must-have tool.