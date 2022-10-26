Create awareness, attract customers while choosing the right domain name for your business, and have a safe and secure website with the help of CenterHop. They offer domain, web hosting, business email, cloud server, managed VPS, and SSL Certificates.

With all these services, establish a secure website that helps grow your business by reaching more audiences. The hosting service helps the better performance of websites with greater security and offers a quality service to the public.

Why Choose CenterHop?

CenterHop offers daily backups where your data can be safely and easily restored. Their servers are located in top-tier data centers, thus helping to provide a high-performance data environment that combines robust networks with proven equipment.

They offer the best resources and expertise to host your website and keep it running fast. This company values money, offers its services at a low price, and offers amazing 24/7 support.

The Pricing of CenterHop Services

Domain – Increase awareness and online presence of your brand with a unique domain name. CenterHop offers browser extensions in categories like Arts and Entertainment, Business, Geographic, Sports, Technology, and more. The prices depend on your category, ranging from $7.49 to $840.19.

Web Hosting – Provide a secure place to store online content and offer quality service to the public with secure web hosting. It offers plans like Basic, Advanced, and Ultimate, and the prices are the basic plan costs $7.99/month, Advanced Plan costs $9.99/month, and the ultimate plan costs $13/month.

Reseller Hosting – CenterHop offers a hosting service where you can rent your services to your customers, earning a profit. It offers plans while providing services like good bandwidth, SSD storage, unlimited database, subdomain, parked domain, addon domain, email, and more, with a money-back guarantee if unsatisfied. The pricing of the plans ranges from $19.99 to $45.

Business Email – CenterHop offers Business Emails that help in providing efficient and effective ways to transmit all kinds of useful data. It offers plans where they provide an email address, free SSL, Email encryption, Spam and Virus protection, and more. The plans range from $5/month to $79/month.

Managed VPS – CenterHop ensures your website installs and updates security patches from time to time to protect from cyber security threats. It offers plans with features including Core Compressor, Cpanel solo, Softaculous basic, and more. The pricing of the plan ranges from $69.99 to $199.99.

SSL Certificates – CenterHop offers SSL Certificates to keep your data secure, prevent attackers from creating fake versions of your website, and convey trust to users. It offers plans, a domain, a $10,000 warranty, and 5 minutes issuance. The prices range from $0.83 to $16.28.

Conclusion

CenterHop offers services like Domain names, Web Hosting, Business Emails, Cloud Server, and Managed VPS that helps in creating a secure website while elevating your brand value. They provide unlimited bandwidth with daily backups and free migration, and more. You can increase your conversion rates and have a safe and secure website without the fear of cyber attacks.