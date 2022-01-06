Building a website involves more than just designing the site. There is much more stuff to consider which is required to build a website, especially when it comes to business.

Strikingly is an excellent platform that helps you create awesome websites in just minutes; no coding or design skills are needed. Strikingly various tools and services make it the best website builder for creators and entrepreneurs.

Importance Of Using Strikingly For Your Websites

This awesome tool lets you customize various amazing features of your website such as themes, logo, social links, and you can even add multimedia such as videos and audios. It makes it an ideal platform for entrepreneurs and creators who have a business or a startup to take an online presence on the internet. Additionally, Strikingly provides a beautiful way to design your website with extremely easy-to-use features.

Some Useful Tasks Performed By Strikingly

Unlike every website builder online, it provides some unique benefits for creators and entrepreneurs to build their websites efficiently. Some of the advantages of having Strikingly on your side are mentioned below :

1. The users can use Strikingly without any coding or design skills needed.

2. Strikingly provides a beautiful way to design your website with suitable format references.

3. It allows you to customize themes, logos, social links, and multimedia such as videos and audio.

4. An ideal platform for entrepreneurs and creators who have a business or startup to take an online presence on the internet

5. Provides various tools and services to make it the best website builder for creators and entrepreneurs.

6. Within just minutes, you can build your website with the required specifications.

Unique Properties Of Templates On Strikingly

The templates on Strikingly are extremely useful in building websites within minutes. All you have to do is choose the required template that best suits your business, then personalize it by choosing your favorite colors and logo. You can then modify each detail of the website according to the design you had selected.

Even cooler is that once done, you can see a live preview of how your website would look once it is online. It allows you to modify the design based on its looks until you are satisfied with your website’s look and feel. Hence, this facility of seeing a live preview before publishing your website helps build sites within minutes.

Pricing Details Of Strikingly

The pricing on Strikingly might seem a little high when you compare it with self-hosted solutions, but here is what they have in store to reduce the price burden :

Strikingly provides five different plans to choose from individual, professional, and agency, where the users can pay their bills monthly and yearly. The price depends on the subscription you selected as they provide their services for Limited, Pro, and VIP versions. Hence, this makes their pricing much more beneficial for people who want a website in a small business.

Conclusion

Strikingly is an amazing platform that can help you build your website within just minutes; no coding or design skills are needed. Strikingly’s various tools and services make it the best website builder for creators and entrepreneurs. To make the online presence possible for your startups, use the unique benefits provided by Strikingly.