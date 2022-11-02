ShipStation offers web-based order management and shipping software to make it easy for retailers as they help in the process, fulfill and shipping their e-commerce orders.

Click Here To Visit ShipStation Review

They provide an easy interface for order processing, inventory management, creation of shipping labels, and customer communication and are integrated with top carrier companies, marketplaces, and selling channels. They offer incredible customer service and are committed to providing the best shipping software at affordable prices.

Why should you choose ShipStation?

Their main vision is to build the best shipping software and provide a memorable customer experience. They help you focus on time, which is precious and what matters most.

They make it easy for merchants to fulfill orders and grow their business as it has offices across North America, Europe, and Australia. They help you create a memorable customer experience with prices being reasonable.

Plans and Pricing offered by ShipStation

Starter and Bronze – For the starter plan it allows 50 shipments per month for one user, and the price is $9.99/month. For the Bronze plan, the price is $29.99/month and allows 500 shipments for one user for one month. They offer packing slips and labels for branded products and provide support through email and community forums.

Silver and Gold – ShipStation offers a Silver plan for $59.99/month and supports 1000 shipments per month for two users, and for the gold plan, the price is $99/99/month and supports 2000 shipments for three users per month. They print customized labels and packing slips and provide support through live chat, mail, and community forums.

Platinum and Enterprise – The platinum plan offered by ShipStation costs $149.99/month and allows 5000 shipments per month for five users, and the enterprise plan costs $299.99/month and offers 7500 shipments for ten users. They provide support through Live Chat, Phone Support, email, and community forums and print customized labels and packing slips.

Conclusion

ShipStation helps manage all orders and helps simplify shipping workflow. They provide an exceptional post-purchase experience with branded shipping and create a more personalized and memorable delivery experience. They also efficiently manage the inventory from warehouses to remote locations and import orders from wherever you sell, and you can easily integrate with them. They offer plans, and the Pricing is also affordable.