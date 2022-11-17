ReadinGraphics offers books with powerful insights and can help in growing business and personal development for entrepreneurs and professionals. They provide visual snapshots of the entire book and give detailed examples and tips in an easy-to-digest format.

These books can be the perfect travel companion, and they provide summaries in the form of text, infographics, and audio. These books help you rise above the crowd while utilizing most of the time, and you can absorb more insights in less time. These books help you move ahead confidently, where you can apply new ideas and solutions and lead your life better.

How Is ReadinGraphic Different From Other Book Summary Services Like Cliffs Notes Or Blinkist?

Most summary services offer summaries in text, audio, or video, but ReadinGraphics is the world’s first company to offer summaries in graphic form. The graphic summaries help condense key ideas from the entire book into one page infographic where you see and connect key ideas at a glance and help locate powerful insights.

Products And Pricing Offered By ReadinGraphics

Book Categories – ReadingGraphic offers books of various categories. Some categories are Business and Entrepreneurship, Personal Development and Success, Technology and Innovation, Problem Solving and Creativity, Health Wellness and Spiritual Growth, and more. The prices of the books are affordable, and if you consider the Personal Development and Success category, the popular books offered are The New One Minute Manager, The First 90 Days, and The Coaching Habit. More and price ranges from $9.97 to $83.82.

Subscribe to get all Summaries – ReadingGraphic offers monthly, annual, and ten-year subscription plans. For the Premium Monthly plan, you can get instant online access to 200+ summaries, download three summaries, and get three new summaries every month, and the price is $19.97/month. For the Premium Yearly Plan, you can get unlimited downloads of your choice and three new summaries every month with access to 200+ summaries, and the price is $14.14/month and $169.70/year. For a Premium 10-year plan, you can get the same access to premium yearly, where you have to pay a one-time fee for ten years, and the price is $997.

Conclusion

ReadingGraphic offers books where you can get proven tips from best-selling books, detailed summaries in an easy-to-digest format, specially designed infographics to recap ideas at a glance, offers multiple formats to suit your needs, and more. These summaries provide you with the book’s essence in no time. You can get and understand valuable information easily, and it helps you become a hero of your life while teaching great values and principles.