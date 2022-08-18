Menstrual discs are a new type of period product that is quickly gaining popularity. Lumma Cups are one of the leading brands of menstrual discs, and they offer a wide variety of benefits over traditional pads and tampons. Lumma Cups are made from soft, flexible medical-grade silicone, and they sit right under the cervix to catch your menstrual flow.

Click Here To Visit Lumma Cups

Because they don’t absorb your flow like tampons or pads, there’s no risk of toxic shock syndrome or other infections. And because they collect your flow rather than absorbing it, they can hold up to three times as much as a tampon.

Why Choose Lumma Cups?

There are many reasons to choose Lumma Cups over other menstrual products. Here are just a few:

1. Lumma Cups are much more comfortable than tampons or pads. You won’t even feel them once they’re in place!

2. They can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time, so you don’t have to worry about changing them throughout the day.

3. Lumma Cups are eco-friendly because they can be reused over and over again. You’ll save money in the long run, and you won’t be generating waste like you would with pads or tampons.

4. Lumma Cups are perfect for athletes or anyone who wants to be active during their period. There’s no risk of leakage, so you can go about your day without worry.

Ready to try Lumma Cups?

If you’re looking for a more comfortable, convenient, and eco-friendly way to manage your period, Lumma Cups is the perfect solution. Shop the selection of Reusable menstrual cups and reusable menstrual discs now to find the perfect fit for you. They are designed to cover light, medium, heavy, and very high menstrual flows. Menstrual cup is priced at €15,95 and the Menstrual disc is priced at €35,95.

Final Words

Keep your menstrual days worry-free with the Lumma Cups. It is made of high-quality silicone material which is safe to use. The Lumma Cups are available in two different sizes, so you can choose the one that fits you best. It also comes with a convenient carrying case, so you can take it with you wherever you go. With the Lumma Cups, you can have a worry-free and comfortable period. Order your Lumma Cups today!