On your computer, phone, or tablet, DealCheck is the simplest and fastest way to analyze and compare investment opportunities. It’s the leading real estate analysis platform, with over 150,000 real estate investors and agents trusting it.

Forbes, MSN, BiggerPockets, and other publications have featured it. In seconds, DealCheck will examine and execute due diligence on any rental property, BRRRR, flip, rehab project, wholesale deal, multifamily or commercial facility.

DealCheck: How to Use It

The DealCheck is simple to use, and even a novice rental investor can get around it. You can personalize the parameters to structure the deal as per your needs. You can view cash flow, ROI, cap rate, and more. You can compare your rental property with the market trends. With the offer calculator, you can check the offer calculator to check out the maximum loan that makes the deal work for you.

Pricing

One of the best things about the DealCheck app is that everyone starts with the free edition, which is ample for getting started! DealCheck is available for download and usage at no cost. However, if you want more features, the plus plan costs $13.99 per month, and the pro plan costs $28.99 per month. Getting a plus or pro package has a number of benefits. The good news is that you may try the service for free for 14 days before committing to a premium plan. The Plus plan is an excellent place to start if you’re serious about locating your next rental property investment. The reason for this is that you will be able to save up to 50 investment properties on any device.

Features

1. All-in-One

This software caters to all types of investors, whether you are totally new to rental investing and want to start looking at homes, or you are an experienced investor. You can easily assess single-family homes, multifamily buildings, commercial rentals, wholesale agreements, and more!

2. Calculations in Depth

The DealCheck app will not only calculate rental property rules of thumb but also many more. To figure out the most intricate calculations, you’d usually require a lot of time with a pen and paper or software. The capitalization rate (cap rate), cash on cash return (COC), return on investment (ROI), the 50 percent rule, internal rate of return (IRR), and depreciation rate (DR) are a few examples.

3. Calculator for Making Offers

After you’ve entered a property and your investment criteria into the DealCheck app, you can use the Give Calculator, which is a tool that helps you figure out the maximum amount of money you may offer to fulfill your cash flow needs.

4. Analytical Speed

The DealCheck app has a terrific function that allows you to go from looking up a property to printing a multi-page PDF in under 5 minutes. This software stands out for its lightning-fast retrieval of an in-depth examination of a potential property.

Conclusion

With real estate investments becoming more popular and competitive, having the best tools of the trade is more vital than ever to gain an advantage over your competitors. When it comes to fast analyzing investment properties, digging up sales and rental comps, generating professional marketing reports, and screening properties to identify the best offers, the DealCheck property analysis tool is a clear winner. It’s your one-stop-shop for studying real estate online or on the go with its mobile apps, as it provides a comprehensive property evaluation and analysis solution.